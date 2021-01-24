DuPont, Chemours reach agreement over ‘forever chemicals’

DOVER, Del. (AP/WNCN) – The Dupont and Chemours companies have agreed to resolve legal disputes over liabilities for pollution from man-made chemicals associated with cancer.

The binding agreement announced Friday comes after Delaware’s Supreme Court last month upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that DuPont massively downplayed the cost of environmental liabilities imposed on Chemours when DuPont spun off its former performance chemicals unit in 2015.

The chemicals at issue, called PFAS, have been used in the production of Teflon, firefighting foam, water-repellent clothing and other items.

They sometimes are referred to as “forever chemicals” because of their longevity in the environment.

The companies also agreed to establish a $1 billion maximum escrow account to address potential future PFAS liabilities.

In August 2020, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein launched an investigation into companies responsible for releasing “forever chemicals” in the state.

Stein says chemicals released from the Fayetteville Works Chemours plant have contaminated the air, soil, groundwater and surface water.

Stein says previous investigations found that the facility released GenX and PFAS chemicals into the environment.

He says once the “forever chemicals” are released, they don’t break down.

Stein says they build up in human blood and organs and could lead to cancer and high blood pressure, among other health issues.