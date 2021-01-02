Durham children get schooled on how to dodge bullets in their violent neighborhoods

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The rising number of shootings in Durham this year has taken a toll on families in some crime-ridden neighborhoods where they are regularly forced to get down on the ground at the sound of gunfire.

According to recent police data, this year there have been more than 900 shooting incidents, more than 300 people have been shot and some of those individuals have been hit by stray bullets that flew into homes and vehicles on the roadway.

One of the hardest-hit neighborhoods in Durham is the McDougald Terrace public housing complex.

Families who live at McDougald Terrace tell CBS 17 they hear gunfire on a normal basis.

Five-year-old Kaysci Hooks said she likes to play with the neighborhood children during the day.

While there are times that she said she hears gunfire during the day, she said most of the time it happens at night.

“They shoot really loud,” Hooks said.

“It sounds like fireworks,” said Hooks’ four-year-old brother, Kayden.

Hooks said that her mom taught her what to do when they hear it.

“I hear it and I get down on the floor,” Hooks said. “We get down and wait for the gunshots to stop.”

Elizabeth Horne, Kaysci and Kayden’s mom, said her children often cry when they hear the gunfire and have to get down.

“Most of the time it’s just people riding by and shooting at whoever,” Horne said.

She said just recently a neighbor’s door was hit by a bullet and another neighbor’s air conditioner was shot at.

Horne said that it has gotten so bad that some nights she does not sleep.

“I stay up most of the time at night just to make sure that if my kids are sleeping downstairs, or if they’re upstairs, just to make sure they’re safe,” Horne said.

Horne is a single mom who just went back to work after she was without a job due to the pandemic.

She said she cannot afford to move to a safer neighborhood.

Horne is asking for more patrols in the area and better lighting at the McDougald Terrace apartment complex to better protect her and the other families who are just trying to get by.

“I shouldn’t be scared to be at home and my kids shouldn’t be scared to sit down in the living room and watch cartoons,” Horne said.

As for the children, they said they want the shooting to stop as well.

“I want it to stop,” said Kayden Hooks. “I want to live, and I want to grow up.”