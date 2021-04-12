Durham community shaken after deadly shooting near Duke University

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University students say they are concerned after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon close to campus.

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Rutherford Street, according to Durham police.

A man was taken to a local hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in the shooting. The man later died at the hospital, police said.

People who live in the area say it’s a mostly quiet community made up of families and Duke students.

“There was one gunshot and then it sounded like someone was moaning… So my two friends got in their car to check it out. They didn’t see anything but five minutes later police arrived. There’s been bad incidents in Durham — we know it’s not safe, but to see this happen so close to campus is scary,” said Maria Rios, a Duke student.

Another Duke student said he hopes police increase their presence in the community.

“We’ve heard gunshots in this area before but to my knowledge I’ve never seen anyone actually fatally shot. So a little bit disturbed, kind of concerning. So I hope the police patrol the area a little more often especially after this,” said Phillip Breaw, also Duke student.

Saturday’s shooting is the third deadly shooting in Durham in a week.

A 15-year-old Roxboro boy who played high school football died after a shooting early Sunday near Alston Avenue and Gann Street. An 18-year-old from Durham died after he was found shot in a car on Kirby Street Monday morning.

Everyone is now planning to be more alert.

“Just worth going for walks and such to keep an eye out for anything kind of strange it’s definitely eye opening,” said Aaron Snipes who is moving to the area.

Police said the case was a homicide. They did not say if they had a suspect in custody.