DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – A recently retired Durham Police Department K9 has died. His death comes almost a year after a line-of-duty shooting.

The department announced K9 Daro was recently diagnosed with cancer and began undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Earlier this month, the department said Daro’s partner, Cpl. Roger Lafferty, reported he was “doing well and was his usual happy, energetic self”.

Unfortunately, Daro’s End of Watch came Friday when he died of cancer. DPD said Lafferty was at this side when he passed. Daro was a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois.

The police department wrote on Facebook:

“K9 Daro was a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois who served the DPD alongside his partner, Cpl. Lafferty, with bravery and honor since 2016. End of Watch 03/11/2022. Thank you for your service, hero! Rest in peace.”

Durham police Chief Patrice Andrews awarded Daro with the Purple Heart on Friday. On his certificate, Andrews wrote regarding his shooting, “He attempted to apprehend an armed suspect while protecting his handler and other officers. By risking his own life, K9 Daro’s actions may very well have saved the lives of three officers.”

On March 30, 2021, Daro was helping officers track a suspect wanted in connection with several thefts in the area. Daro was released when he and Lafferty closed in the suspect, Trey Deshawn Christie. Christie shot Daro in the muzzle. The bullet shattered his teeth and lodged in his tongue. Daro had been with the department for four years at that point.

He recovered from his injuries and returned to duty in July.

