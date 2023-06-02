Carlos Vanegas of Durham tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Vanegas bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from Family Fare on West Main Street in Durham.

He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Tuesday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $13.8 raised by the lottery made a difference in Durham County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.