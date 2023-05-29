RALEIGH, N.C. — Alfred Anthony of Durham took a chance on a $10 ticket and won a $1 million prize in the Hamilton scratch-off game.

Anthony bought his lucky ticket from Foust Corner Market on East Center Street in Mebane.

When Anthony arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,503.

The Hamilton game debuted in September 2022 with four $1 million top prizes. One $1 million prize remains to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $13.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Durham County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.