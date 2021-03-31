Durham police K-9 ‘doing well’ after being shot by larceny suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham Police K-9 is recovering after a larceny suspect shot the dog while running from authorities on Tuesday afternoon, according to Durham police.

Durham police said officers were attempting to apprehend a suspect around 1:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Morehead Avenue. The man was wanted for multiple larcenies in the downtown area.

As officers moved to take him into custody, Durham police saw the suspect was armed with a handgun. As the officer attempted to seize the gun, the suspect ran to a wooded area nearby.

Officers were using a K-9 to track the suspect when he drew his gun and shot the dog, police said.

Durham police could not provide a name or description of the suspect at the time of the search.

Police caught the man in a wooded area near Morehead Avenue and Burke Street around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities told CBS 17 the dog, named Daro, had emergency surgery and is doing OK. Daro has been with the department for four years.

(Courtesy of the Durham Police Department)

Durham police had Morehead Avenue closed between Kent and Anderson streets for a couple of hours as they searched for the suspect.

The section of road is by Maplewood Cemetery, southeast of the Duke University campus.

Two blocks of homes on Morehead Avenue were evacuated as police searched for the suspect.

Duke University police had also closed off Duke University Road and Anderson Street as part of the investigation.