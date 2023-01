DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Durham police officers were involved in a shooting, according to officials.

This happened in the 300 block of South LaSalle Street at the Duke Manor apartments just after 5 a.m.

According to police, this was a non-fatal shooting.

Police said anyone who lives in the “community can expect traffic [and] bus delays during the morning commute.

This is a developing story; Stay with CBS 17 for updates.