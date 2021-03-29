Durham Public Schools explores giving internet access to students while on buses

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Its job is to get children to and from school, but Durham Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Julius Monk, hopes the school district’s school buses can play another important role.

“From the time you step foot on the school bus to the time you step off, I want the educational experience of our children to be wonderful,” Monk said.

The school district is testing putting Wi-Fi or mobile hotspots on school buses.

Monk said the money for it came from the CARES Act. Initially, the school system used a portion of it to give students in need a mobile hotspot and a Chromebook.

However, soon after that is when the wheels starting turning on the idea of putting hotspots on school buses.

“We look at it as we’ll be back in the schools one day, which we are. Wouldn’t it be awesome if they had internet access on their way home or to school while they are on the bus? They could read books using their Chromebook. They could do homework using their Chromebook because some of our students may have a 45-minute, 90-minute bus ride,” Monk said.

He said 40 out of 175 buses are now equipped with the hotspots.

“It’s a small sampling, but it gives us the idea for the potential for this,” Monk said.

The goal is to put them on every school bus.

Monk also said he would like the mobile hotspots on activity buses so student-athletes can have internet access when traveling to and from games.