Durham releases firefighter video, 911 calls from fatal gas explosion

DURHAM , N.C. (WNCN) – Durham released a series of videos and audio recordings on Thursday related to the April 10 fatal gas explosion on North Duke Street.

A video taken from a firefighters helmet-camera shows the immediate aftermath of the explosion – with firefighters pouring water on the rubble.

The video shows firefighters go inside a building to the south of the site of the explosion.

The firefighter begins to spray water into thick smoke and darkness. A second firefighter uses a special camera to show where the water is going and where hot spots are located.

The explosion killed two people and injured 25 more.

The gas line was cut by three Optic Cable Technology LLC employees operating the equipment that struck the line, the report said.

Kong Lee, 61, was killed in the explosion. He was the owner of the Kaffeinate coffee shop in downtown Durham. A Dominion Gas employee injured in the April 10 blast died on April 25.

Last week, it was deemed accidental, according to the City of Durham Fire Department’s report.

The report, referencing surveillance footage, explains that Lee appeared to have knowledge of the gas leak moments after the line was struck. Footage shows him approaching the crew about a foul smell at 9:07 a.m., which was about a minute after the line was struck.

The first 911 call about the smell of gas happened within the next five minutes. The explosion happened at about 10:06 a.m.

