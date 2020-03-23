Durham VA Health Care System suspends non-urgent clinics and services

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday, March 23 the Durham VA Health Care System will temporarily suspend all non-urgent, non-critical face-to-face clinic visits and procedures to reduce the exposure and spread of the COVID-19.

Veterans impacted by this change are being contacted to reschedule appointments and are highly urged to seek the care for these suspended services via the telehealth options.

The DVAHCS remains a fully functional VA medical facility, with many of the suspended services being converted to telehealth options for Veterans. Emergency, urgent care, and behavioral health services remain fully active.