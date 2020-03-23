Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  3
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - Greenville Hertford County District Court Northampton County District Court

Durham VA Health Care System suspends non-urgent clinics and services

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday, March 23 the Durham VA Health Care System will temporarily suspend all non-urgent, non-critical face-to-face clinic visits and procedures to reduce the exposure and spread of the COVID-19.

Veterans impacted by this change are being contacted to reschedule appointments and are highly urged to seek the care for these suspended services via the telehealth options.

The DVAHCS remains a fully functional VA medical facility, with many of the suspended services being converted to telehealth options for Veterans. Emergency, urgent care, and behavioral health services remain fully active.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV