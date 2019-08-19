Earthquake reported in NC mountains just outside Asheville

A USGS map shows where an earthquake was reported just outside Asheville on Aug. 18, 2019 (Image via USGS.gov)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An earthquake was reported just outside Asheville on Sunday afternoon, according to information released by the United States Geological Survey on Monday morning.

The 2.5 magnitude quake was the second of the day reported in the mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee, USGS mapping shows.

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported in Greeneville, Tennessee, at 3:25 a.m. Sunday, according to the USGS.

The Tennessee quake occurred about nine hours before the one that happened near Marshall, which is less than 30 minutes from Asheville.

The epicenter of the 2.5 magnitude quake was 3.4 miles southeast of Marshall and 12.1 miles north-northwest of Asheville, according to the UGS. The temblor occurred at 12:23 p.m. and at a depth of 3.1 miles.

Although a 2.5 quake is considered to have “weak” shaking, multiple people did report it to the USGS, according to the information posted on their website.

The intensity was rated a three on the one-to-10 scale, according to the USGS.

No injuries or damage were reported.