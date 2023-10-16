KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The East Forsyth High School student body named a new homecoming Queen

18-year-old Emma Wright has Down Syndrome and is popular among her classmates.

Principal Rusty Hall tells FOX8 that with October being Down Syndrome Awareness Month, the student body wanted to celebrate and surprise Emma by naming her Homecoming Queen.

“We call her our dancer. You can see her dancing in the cafeteria, and the hallways, she’s loved by the entire student body,” Hall said.

On Friday night, the varsity cheerleader was escorted onto the football field by her father, Brad Wright.

After being crowned, she tells us she was overwhelmed and moved to tears.

“It was so amazing I started crying,” Wright said.

Next fall, Wright will attend Western Carolina University and plans to open her own bakery.