ECU grad, Rocky Mount resident named to NC Ports Authority by NC House Speaker Moore

RALEIGH, NC — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has appointed Gus Tulloss, President and CEO of Gus Tolluss Insurance, to the North Carolina Ports Authority.

Tulloss is a former member of the UNC Board of Governors and Honoree of the East Carolina University Alumni of the Year Award. Gus received the East Carolina Boy Scout Distinguished Service award in 2005 and Rocky Mount Chamber’s Distinguished Citizen of the Year award in 2016.

He is a member of the State and National Association of Life Underwriters and a former member of the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Gus has been a licensed insurance agent since 1989. He is a 1966 graduate from East Carolina University with a BS in Business Administration. Gus is a former President of the North Carolina Jaycees, Rocky Mount Rotary Club, and Rocky Mount Chamber of Commerce. He is past Chairman of the Salvation Army Advisory Board and Benvenue Country Club.