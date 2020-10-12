Edenton Police asking for witnesses in shooting that left 1 with injuries on Virginia Road

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Anyone who has information regarding a shooting on Virginia Road in Edenton North Carolina Saturday night is asked to contact police detectives.

On Oct. 10, police responded just after 11:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Virginia Road near Nixon’s Catering.

Officers arrived to find that Terrance Darnell Jackson, 31, of Greenville N.C., was injured during an altercation at a private party. Jackson was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Police say that preliminary investigation indicates that this was not a random incident.

The Edenton Police Department is seeking information from any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Sergeant Michael of the EPD Criminal Investigation Division at 252-482-5144 ext. 106 or 252-337-4878, call the Anonymous Tip line at 252-632-0303 or visit the anonymous tip website.