Edgecombe County deputies grow beards to benefit little girl who lost dad in the line of duty

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — This holiday season, a tree lit up in blue stands outside the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, adorned, not with ornaments but the names of those lost in the line of duty.

Among them, Deputy David Manning who died in a traffic crash in 2018.

“I tell you we haven’t forgotten about him since that day,” said Sheriff Cleveland Atkinson.

“Always had a smile on his face, he was that type of person,” added Sgt. Derreck Winders.

Without him, the sheriff’s office still feels a bit empty.

“It has been the worst part of my life,” said Chief Deputy Gene Harrell. “I’ve seen death over and over again, but nothing like this…. knowing that this small child would grow up without her father who died protecting others.”

Deputy Manning’s daughter Bella lost her dad, but she has a whole law enforcement family looking out for her. “We’re going to continue his legacy by making sure she’s taken care of,” promised Sheriff Atkinson.

This year, deputies took her to her first day of school, and they wanted to give her a special Christmas so they asked the sheriff if they could grow their beards in the month of November to raise money for Bella.

The sheriff admittedly prefers a clean-shaven look, “But for this cause, I couldn’t turn them down,” said Atkinson.

Throughout the month, beards and donations grew. In this season of making memories, the men and women who once worked with her dad want to give Bella even more than an unforgettable Christmas.

“I hope she remembers that we’ve always been there for her and we will always be there for her,” said Harrell.

The amount of money raised is still a surprise, but the sheriff promises Bella won’t just have a good Christmas this year. He says she’ll have a great one.