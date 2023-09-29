TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Well, that was fast.

A Wilson man had a Ford Mustang he bought Tuesday seized on Wednesday, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on N.C. 42 outside of Pinetops on Wednesday.

The vehicle fled and led deputies on a chase reaching speeds of 120 mph, the sheriff’s office said. Eventually, the suspect vehicle jumped the crossing at N.C. 111 and N.C. 43, disabling his vehicle.

Qwanterius Hodges, 27, was arrested and charged with the following:

Felony Flee to Elude,

Reckless Driving,

No Operator’s License,

Fail to Heed Light or Siren,

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance,

Possess Paraphernalia,

Littering,

Driving Left-of-Center, and

Failure to Stop for Stop Sign.

He was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

The vehicle was seized per North Carolina’s “Run and You’re Done” law.