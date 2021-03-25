Effort underway to remove coast’s derelict, abandoned boats

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A large-scale effort is underway to remove abandoned and derelict boats from North Carolina’s coast.

The Wilmington Star-News reported Wednesday that more than 75 vessels along the coast will be pulled from marshes and shorelines.

“There has been a removal here and there, but nothing like this,” said Ted Wilgis, a coastal scientist from the North Carolina Coastal Federation.

The large-scale effort includes everything from skiffs to an 80-foot shrimp boat. It involves the federation, state and federal agencies and the Virginia-based Moran Environmental Recovery.

Boats have been accumulating in recent years in large part because of storms.

“A lot of these boats are neglected, and a storm can turn a neglected boat into an abandoned one,” said Ben Solomon, environmental specialist with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

He said that North Carolina has more than 150 abandoned vessels that have been documented. And that number could increase with the next big storm.

The General Assembly has allocated $1 million to the project. The process includes identifying the boats and placing a placard about the upcoming removal. Owners also receive a certified letter and have 30 days to respond.