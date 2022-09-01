MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – Eight newly readopted Marine Fisheries Commission rules become effective Thursday, but fishermen will not see any difference.

The rules, which pertain to joint fishing waters that are managed jointly with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, were readopted with only minor changes under a state-mandated periodic review schedule (G.S.150B-21.3A). The changes are conforming in nature, correct grammar or punctuation or update agency names.



They were part of nine rules (15A NCAC 03Q .0101-.0109) approved by the Marine Fisheries Commission and by the Wildlife Resources Commission in June. They complement 11 Wildlife Resources Commission rules pertaining to joint fishing waters that were approved by the Marine Fisheries Commission in May and by the Wildlife Resources Commission in April.



One of the Marine Fisheries Commission rules (15A NCAC 03Q .0107), is automatically subject to legislative review per S.L. 2019-198 and will not become effective until at least the spring of 2023.

Text of the rules can be found in the September 1, 2022 Supplement to North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission Rules at https://deq.nc.gov/dmf-rules.

For questions about the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission rulemaking process, email Catherine Blum, rules coordinator for the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries.