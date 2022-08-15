RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Republicans have been gathering evidence for quite a while to support a claim that Democrat Valerie Jordan, a candidate in state Senate district 3, does not actually live in the district she’s running in.

Valerie Jordan, NC Senate District 3 candidate

Republicans are arguing that she actually lives in Raleigh instead.

On Monday afternoon, an election protest was officially filed by Jordan’s opponent in the race, Bobby Hanig to get Jordan removed from the ballot. Hanig is a current Republican state representative and is seeking a seat in the state Senate.

Jordan has claimed she lives at an address in Warren County, though online records show she voted in Wake County as recently as the November 2020 election before changing her voter registration to Warren County after that.

Among the evidence complied in the filing is a photo of Jordan with her car at her home in Raleigh.

What makes this a notable snag in the election process is that it’s happening in one of the key seats that will determine whether Republicans get a supermajority in North Carolina’s Senate this November.

Given that ballots are not far from being printed, the NC State Board of Elections has provided some insight to how this could pan out if Jordan does get removed from the ballot.

Under a general statute in North Carolina, a party’s nominee can withdraw at any time prior to when absentee ballots are first distributed. That is set to begin in just under 4 weeks, on September 9.

By law, the party of a nominee that withdraws timely may pick a replacement, according the NCSBE public information director, Patrick Gannon.

If that happens and is in enough time to change the name on the ballot, the replacement’s name will be placed on the ballots. If it’s not done in time, any votes for the withdrawn candidate will count for the replacement candidate.