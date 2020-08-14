Elections board member arrested on child sex charges

North Carolina

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:
9OYS - Crime - Arrest_219514

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement agents in North Carolina have arrested a county elections board member on child sex charges.

Harold Lester Mabe, a member of the Stokes County Board of Elections, was arrested at his home on Wednesday and charged with 12 counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Thursday.

The SBI said an investigation was begun last week at the request of the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, but provided no additional details.

Mabe went before a magistrate in Stokes County and was given a $1 million dollar secured bond. He is in the Forsyth County jail and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV