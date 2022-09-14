CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It is now less than a month until the 5th annual Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In preparation for the event on October 9, the speedway hosted more than 30 area elementary school students to help paint the curbs used to make the ROVAL course.



Speedway leaders say it was back in 2018 when Dale Earnhardt Jr. first referred to the curbs as “turtles” and the name stuck.



Six fifth-grade classes were selected to participate and show off their creativity as they decorated a “turtle” with a literary theme. The painted “turtles” will be placed along the course and featured throughout the race weekend.



This year’s theme for the “turtles” will be books, each class was tasked with finding a book they would like to have represented on their “turtle.”



The “turtles” will be voted on and the winner will be announced at the STEAM Expo on Oct. 7. The “turtles” will be installed on the sausage curbs heading into race weekend.