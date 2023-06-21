ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY/AP) – A Elizabeth City Coast Guard crew assisted in the search for the missing submersible that is carrying five people to document the wreckage of the Titanic.

The vessel was reported overdue Sunday night about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, according to Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The Coast Guard says the craft submerged Sunday morning, and its support vessel, the Canadian research icebreaker Polar Prince, lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes later.

Authorities have yet to formally identify those on board, though some names have been confirmed, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who, according to the company, was serving as a member of the crew.

Rush told The Associated Press in June 2021 that the Titan’s technology was “very cutting edge” and was developed with the help of NASA and aerospace manufacturers.

“This is the only submersible – crewed submersible – that’s made of carbon fiber and titanium,” Rush said, calling it the “largest carbon fiber structure that we know of,” with 5-inch-thick carbon fiber and 3.25-inch-thick titanium.

According to a tweet from USCGNortheast, C-130s from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City completed two searches Monday evening for the missing vessel. The Coast Guard also said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon that Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City is continuing to help in the search.

As of around 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Coast Guard says R/V Polar Prince and R/V Deep Energy are continuing their surface search and that they as of Tuesday morning they have searched around 10,000 square miles. Despite the international rescue effort, U.S. Coast Guard officials said the search has turned up no signs of the lost sub known as the Titan.

The Polar Prince and @Rescue106 will continue to do surface searches throughout the evening.



Two C-130 flights have been completed from @USCG CG Air Station Elizabeth City.@hfxjrcc Surface/subsurface search by Canadian P8 Poseidon aircraft to continue in the morning. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 20, 2023

David Concannon, an adviser to OceanGate, said the submersible had a 96-hour oxygen supply starting at roughly 6 a.m. Sunday. It is now thought that the vessel has about 48 hours of oxygen supply left.

Experts said the rescuers face steep challenges.

Alistair Greig, a professor of marine engineering at University College London, said submersibles typically have a drop weight, which is “a mass they can release in the case of an emergency to bring them up to the surface using buoyancy.”

“If there was a power failure and/or communication failure, this might have happened, and the submersible would then be bobbing about on the surface waiting to be found,” Greig said.

Another scenario is a leak in the pressure hull, in which case the prognosis is not good, he said.

“If it has gone down to the seabed and can’t get back up under its own power, options are very limited,” Greig said. “While the submersible might still be intact, if it is beyond the continental shelf, there are very few vessels that can get that deep, and certainly not divers.”

Even if they could go that deep, he doubts rescuers could attach to the submersible.

Associated Press contributed to this report.