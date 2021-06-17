Elizabeth City Coast Guard medevacs mariner during incident on Wednesday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Coast Guard medevaced a mariner 17 miles offshore near the Virginia/North Carolina state line, officials said Wednesday.
Watchstanders at Sector North Carolina command center received a call at 3:35 p.m. from a research trawler that a person aboard was experiencing severe abdominal pain.
Coast Guard watchstanders launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City who arrived on scene and transported the individual to Sentara Albermarle Hospital in Elizabeth City.