ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers was visibly moved as he described the recent spate of gun violence among young people in a city described as the Harbor of Hospitality.

One family is moving out of fear, and anger.

“There was a family with bags leaving their house,” Rivers said. “That’s what touched me right there. No family should have to debate whether to move because they don’t feel safe.”

Rivers, along with the Elizabeth City Police Chief Phillip Webster, said they are working on solutions to combat the uptick in gun violence.

During a press conference Friday, Police Chief Phillip Webster said there have been 10 children and four adults shot since the beginning of the year. One of those adults has died as a result of a shooting. The most recent shooting occurred on Wednesday night and left three teenagers injured.

Webster said most of the shootings in their community are performed by a small group of juveniles and adults.

To combat the rise in gun violence, Rivers said the city council has budgeted money to go towards programs and activities that kids can get involved in around the city.

Webster also noted a new program, the Elizabeth City Violence Prevention Program, which started June 29. He met with parents who have children that have had an abundance of contact with law enforcement. Of those parents invited to attend, Webster said one of the parents who decided not to show up for the meeting was a parent of the two teens that were shot on Speed Street Wednesday.

The purpose of these meetings is to let parents know what their children are up to so they can work on the problems they are having.

“We let the parents know what the children are doing,” Rivers said. “We are giving parents the opportunity to correct the problem. We are giving the parents the resources that they may need before we put their juveniles in the juvenile system.”

Rivers said since the uptick in violent crimes involving juveniles, the city is also pushing to hold parents accountable for the actions of their kids. He said parents in the past have been charged for curfew violations.

The mayor also said during the press conference he believes that children have trouble communicating and that they use guns as a form of communication. To work on this issue, Rivers said he and the city are looking to work with local schools to teach children conflict resolution at an early age.

This news conference let residents know city leadership is not taking the violence sitting down.

Police Chief J.P. Webster talked about the call-in Program for troubled juveniles.

“Law enforcement identifies persons committing acts of violence and invites them to a meeting with the community and law enforcement officials,” Webster said. “This is to redirect their actions to reduce violence in our community.”

Parents are also involved.

“In this case, we called in parents of juveniles identified with violent acts or weapons that are discharge in our community,” Webster said.

But he also said parents have to be responsible as well.

“If we have juveniles committing crime, and we can tie their parents into it, we are going to charge them as well,” Webster said.

Curfew violations and more

“We will work on…contributing to the delinquency of a minor,” Webster said. “I just saw the other day the city of Charlotte brought in a number of parents, and so we will see if that is something we can charge here.”

Vanessa Spellman’s 19-year-old grandson Trevon Blount was gunned down eight times, then hit in the head with butt of the gun. She now leads Mothers Against Gun Violence, All Violence. Parents listen to her.

“You know your child is doing something bad,” Spellman said. “You need to talk to the kids, a lot of these parents, they know what their children are doing.”

The mayor also wants better partnerships with the school system to instill conflict resolution.

“We want to partner with our school system and the schools in our area to have conflict resolution at an early age,” Rivers said. “Anger and management can play a role in how fast you pull the trigger.”

Some have called for police to be more visible in the Speed Street community. Webster said that’s happening.

“Well, we have increased patrols, investigators are looking hard at the area,” Webster said. “We are working hard to stabilize that street, and we have done a walk through on that street.”

Speaking of the Speed Street shooting, Rivers said the city “is experiencing levels of violence that are unacceptable.”

Rivers also announced the city has purchased 10 new street security cameras.

“We are giving the (police) chief free reign to place them in what we consider hotspots,” Rivers said. “Why are we going to begin on Speed Street? Because that is where we have had shootings there this year.”

The mayor also said when there is a person shot, he will spend seven days protesting crime on that street.

“I will be on Speed Street with signs to let them know we will not have this in our city,” Rivers said.

And to those who refuse to be part of the solution?

“We have citizens who are not working together and who cause chaos in our city,” Rivers said. “We are no longer going to accept that, and we want everyone to know that.”