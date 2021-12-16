Elizabeth City man wanted in triple slaying captured in Virginia

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man wanted in the shooting deaths of three people, including a 3-year-old girl, has been arrested and taken into custody in Virginia, authorities said Thursday.

Elizabeth City police said Ricky Lewis Etheridge Jr., 34, of Elizabeth City was arrested Wednesday on a fugitive warrant in Norfolk, Virginia, and taken to the the city’s jail, news outlets reported. A bond hearing for Etheridge is scheduled for Friday in Norfolk. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

Police said officers responding to a report of gunshots at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 found several people with gunshot wounds. Three people died from their wounds, and police identified them as Jaquan White, 18, of Elizabeth City; De‘Shay Berry, 39, of Manteo and Allura Pledger, 3, of Manteo. Police said Allura was Berry’s daughter.

Three others were wounded in the shooting, and charges are pending in those cases, according to police.