Elizabeth City player wins NC’s $1 million Powerball; jackpot climbs to $457 million

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina’s lottery officials say that someone who played Powerball in Pasquotank County won $1 million in Wednesday’s drawing as the jackpot climbed to $457 million.

The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Patrick Way in Elizabeth City. The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 1-4-18-46-62.

Officials say the odds of matching all five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.

In addition, a second ticket sold at the Food Lion on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh won $50,000.

Those who win have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Although there was over 26,500 winner, no one won Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot. The prize has risen to $457 million ahead of the drawing on Saturday.