Elizabeth City police declare unlawful assembly after protesters block roadway Wednesday; 2 reporters arrested

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police declared an unlawful assembly and gave multiple warnings Wednesday night as protesters blocked area streets.

The police department issued four warnings for unlawful assembly by 8:50 p.m. Wednesday. Protesters blocked the streets in the area of Elizabeth Street, between the intersections of Martin Street and Water Street at that time.

The third warning for unlawful assembly was issued at 8:40PM and a fourth warning was issued at 8:45PM by the Elizabeth City Police Department. The crowd is currently located on Elizabeth Street in between the intersections of Martin Street and Water Street. — Elizabeth City PD (@elizcityPD) May 20, 2021

Facebook Live videos from multiple platform users showed several people in the roadway and more on the nearby sidewalks around 8:45 p.m.

There were numerous police cruisers with their lights on blocking the roadway.

Just before 9 p.m., some protesters began to move to another part of town. That’s when two newspaper reporters from Virginia, Ayano Nagaishi and Alison Cutler, were arrested, per the Staunton News Leader. They were wearing media vests and repeatedly identified as media as they were being cuffed.

Two Staunton News Leader reporters were arrested Wednesday night in Elizabeth City, N.C. while covering a protest.



https://t.co/22UbbGYlpM — The News Leader (@NewsLeaderNOW) May 20, 2021

An officer told them they were arrested “for standing in the street in a roadway,” the paper reported.

Police tweeted that the roadways in the city had reopened to traffic as of 11:30 p.m.

The protests come one day after the Pasquotank County District Attorney R. Andrew Womble said he would not bring charges against the Pasquotank deputies who fatally shot Andrew Brown Jr. as they executed a search warrant April 21.

However, those deputies will be retrained and disciplined, the sheriff said Tuesday.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.