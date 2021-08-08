Elizabeth City re-dedicates BLM mural

ELIZABETH CITY, N. C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City officials on Thursday re-dedicated the Black Lives Matter mural that spans the street in front of City Hall.
The mural was created by artist Michael Little in honor of Andrew Brown Jr., a North Carolina man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies as he attempted to drive away from authorities on Perry Street in April.
At the re-dedication, each City Council member also received a framed aerial shot of the mural, which is in the 300 block of East Colonial Avenue.
Shortly after the mural was completed in mid-July, it was vandalized. A vehicle left skid marks over its yellow letters.
Police arrested a 32-year-old Elizabeth City man, Jeremy Wayne Maggard, in connection with the vandalism. He is charged with injury to real property and reckless driving.