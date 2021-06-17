Elon officer placed on administrative leave after 3-year-old killed in ‘extremely tragic’ shooting; department releases statement

ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — One day after an officer’s 3-year-old child died from a gunshot wound, the Elon Police Department has released a statement.

The statement extends gratitude towards the community for the outpouring of support to the department and the Maynard family.

Around 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, Guilford County deputies, EMS and fire officials responded to the 700 block of Nellie Gray Place in Whitsett when they were told a child was shot.

The child was taken to a local hospital and later declared dead, the release says.

Maynard has been on the force for eight months, and prior to that he served in the military. He was not home at the time of the shooting.

Orlando Maynard has been placed on administrative leave following the incident. This is standard procedure for the department as they offer their full cooperation for the investigation of the incident. The investigation is being handled by Guilford County Sheriff’s Department. The department says that all questions should be directed to them.

Elon Police Department says they will be focusing on providing support to the Maynard family.