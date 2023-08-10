CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — What was supposed to be a smooth three-hour flight, turned into an emergency landing as a plane crashed during a training flight from New York to Elizabeth City.

A Piper Cherokee Archer II aircraft departed New York for Elizabeth City, N.C., at around 7 a.m. on Aug. 10. The plane was supposed to travel to Elizabeth City, refuel and return to New York, according to reports.

The plane was piloted by 23-year-old student Oh Honggyun, and was being supervised by 23-year-old instructor Alyssa Simeon.

After flying for around three hours, the aircraft ran out of fuel around south Camden County in North Carolina. The two were forced to make an emergency landing in a soybean field that lies between Bartlett Rd. and Pond Rd.

It’s being reported that the instructor, Simeon, took over controls to make the emergency landing. The two occupants only received minor injuries, according to reports, but were transported to Sentara/Albemarle hospital for observation.

The aircraft appear to have only received minor damage. Information regarding the removal timeframe for the aircraft has not yet been released.