Emotions running high as search continues for father and son missing after fishing on Neuse River

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday marked day three of search efforts for a father and his five-year-old son that went missing Wednesday night during a fishing trip along the Neuse River.

The search to find the two has included first responders from across Wayne County and even resources from neighboring communities.

The search efforts initially started on Wednesday night. According to Wayne County Spokesman Joel Gillie, a call came in from someone who said they saw a father and son fishing off of a dock at the Goldsboro Boating Access Area off of U.S. 117.

The caller said they saw the child fall in and the father jumped in after him.

Wayne County Resident Mike Lewis described what he saw, “There were lots of people, boats, and trailers just setting up camp.”

He said the scene where search efforts were happening was a bit emotional. “I feel for the family,” he said.

The family of the father and son watched as rescue crews worked to locate their loved ones.

“Like the family, we are keeping all hope right now and we are going to see this mission through,” continued Gillie.

But their mission was met with a few challenges Friday afternoon. Gillie said high winds prevented crews from using some of the aviation resources they wanted to put in motion. They had a drone team on standby and up until Friday, they had the Wayne County Sheriff Office’s aviation unit on scene.

But that wasn’t all. Crews on the water battled rough currents.

“The river may not look like it’s moving that fast, but it is moving pretty quick and the river is a little bit high right now. We are not expecting the river to drop until the weekend at some point and that’s pending we don’t have any more rain,” explained Gillie.

Crews were expected to continue their search Friday until 8 p.m. and start back Saturday morning after sunrise.