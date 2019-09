RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said that Raleigh ENC’s Community Blood Center is in critical need of donors prior to Dorian’s potential landfall.

Donations to the Blood Connection’s Raleigh Center and Mobile Drives will be even more vital this week, into next, to ensure supply holds through storm, officials said.

Donors can come to the Raleigh center Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

