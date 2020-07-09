EPA awards $3.8 million grant to improve and protect North Carolina’s water quality

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality grant funding totaling $3,837,500 to address nonpoint source pollution.

The EPA will support the implementation of activities intended to eliminate or prevent North Carolina’s water quality problems due to the discharge of pollutants from nonpoint sources.

“This grant directly supports our goal of preserving and protecting North Carolina’s vital water resources and ensuring communities have clean water,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “By working in partnership with North Carolina, we can help implement necessary best management practices to reduce nonpoint source pollution in communities throughout the state.”

While the program provides statewide coverage, funding will focus on activities that address priority watersheds with water quality problems.

The funds will also be used for local watershed planning and restoration, water quality monitoring, groundwater protection, education and outreach, best management practice demonstrations, compliance assistance, and technology transfer.

The grant is part of EPA’s 2020 Nonpoint Source Implementation Grant Program. Congress enacted Section 319 of the Clean Water Act in 1987 to control nonpoint sources of water pollution.

For examples of how North Carolina has used Clean Water Act Section 319 funding to improve water quality, click here.