APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate who left a work detail in Apex on Wednesday is now back in custody after an eight-hour search.

The N.C. Department of Adult Correction said 44-year-old Thomas Swann went missing from his job assignment on Schieffelin Road around noon.

Swann was found around 7:45 p.m. hiding under plastic along U.S. Route 1 south of Apex. A Prison Emergency Response Team member and his canine captured Swann.

Authorities said he is a minimum custody offender serving a seven-year sentence at Sanford Correctional Center for habitual breaking and entering.

According to authorities, Swann will be charged with escape and taken to high security prison.

He was originally scheduled to be released on March 25, 2027.