‘Everybody wants to be safe’: Video shows interaction between Winston-Salem officer, teen that’s raising questions over local police conduct

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An intense interaction between a Winston-Salem officer and a teenager is raising questions, and it was all caught on camera on Nov. 8.

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson held a news conference on Sunday and addressed the incident.

The officers were called to a possible breaking and entering at a vacant house on Hartford Street. Police say they stopped to question five teens walking nearby on the road around 6:30 p.m.

The interaction quickly intensified when officers were asking the individual’s names. Police say one teen resisted while another assaulted an officer.

Teens can be heard screaming out for help.

Peggie Dull noticed the response, came out of her house and recorded a ten-minute video.

“The officers were asking for the children’s names…and the kids were arguing back with them and saying why do you need to know our names,” Dull said. “It seemed like the more resistant the kids were, the more upset or heightened the one particular officer became.”

FOX8 learned Officer Zacharie Jones was investigating the situation. He has been on the force for five years with no complaints of misconduct or excessive force and is still working.

He has not been placed on administrative leave.

“You don’t argue with the officer on the side of the road. Everybody wants to be safe. Officers have been trained to maintain safety, and so that’s never a winner,” Chief Thompson said.

All five teens involved were detained, interviewed and later released to their parents.

So far, the family of the teen involved has not filed an official complaint or viewed the body-worn video from that night.

Chief Thompson said she is willing to work with them to file a formal complaint.

But they have hired an attorney. FOX8 reached out to them for a comment and has not heard back at this time.

Chief Thompson is asking the community for patience while a thorough investigation is being completed.

“I ask that you trust me. I give you my word that we will conduct a thorough, complete investigation using facts and evidence and guided by our laws,” she said.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines released the following statement on Sunday: