GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man convicted of selling firearms while he was an N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper has been sentenced to three years in prison, federal officials said.

Timothy Jay Norman, 47, of Browns Summit, was sentenced on Thursday, U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston said in a news release. Norman pleaded guilty in March, the news release said. Norman also was ordered to pay a $15,000 fine and will face three years of supervised release after his prison sentence.

Court documents said that beginning in January 2021, the FBI learned that Norman was selling firearms while he was a trooper. Prosecutors said he sold one weapon to a convicted felon.

In May 2021, law enforcement used a confidential source to buy a decommissioned semi-automatic pistol with the patrol’s badge engraved on it. The next month, another confidential source bought multiple items, including a 12-gauge shotgun and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from Norman’s home.

Later in June 2021, law enforcement says Norman sold a semi-automatic pistol from his patrol car to a source. In July, investigators using a search warrant at Norman’s home seized thousands of rounds of ammunition and over 50 firearms, as well as two guns inside his patrol car.