Ex-North Topsail Beach police officer accused of stealing guns from department

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina police officer has been accused of stealing guns from the police department where he worked, authorities said Tuesday.

In a news release, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said former North Topsail Beach police officer Mark William Ray Jr., 41, is charged with 15 counts of obtaining property by false pretense, embezzlement, and felony conversion, according to an agency news release.

The SBI said the North Topsail police chief asked the agency in March to investigate suspected thefts of several firearms being held as evidence at the police department. Agents determined that the guns were sold or pawned at local pawn shops.

Ray turned himself in at the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. on Monday, the SBI said. He was given a $75,000 unsecured bond and his status couldn’t be determined on Tuesday, including whether he has an attorney.

The town said Ray was a 12-year veteran of the department who was placed on administrative leave in March before he resigned.