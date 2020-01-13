Ex-trooper accepts plea deal in 2018 beating of Kyron Hinton

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper accepted a plea deal in the 2018 beating of Kyron Hinton.

Michael Blake was part of an indictment on assault charges on May 15, 2018. The indictment said Blake and another trooper was accused of hitting Kyron Hinton with their flashlights on April 3, 2018.

Hinton was initially charged with disorderly conduct, resisting a public officer, and assault on a law enforcement animal. The Wake County District Attorney’s Office dropped those charges on May 7, 2018.

Hinton later died in February 2019.

Blake pleaded guilty to two counts of willingly failing to discharge duties. The state dismissed felony charges of obstruction justice and assault with a deadly weapon.

Blake admitted his guilt to those charges in court on Monday.

A judge gave Blake a 45-day suspended sentence and 12 months probation. Blake also has to relinquish his law enforcement certification.

