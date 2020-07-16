Experts want people to be mindful of air pollution during pandemic

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) Lung health advocates want you to pay close attention to the quality of air in your community.

The American Lung Association is celebrating 50 years of the Clean Air Act.

This week, the association launched the Stand Up for Clean Air Initiative.

This effort looks to educate the public on how air pollution impacts our health.

According to the American Lung Association, North Carolina has around 1.1 million people who are at risk of lung problems due to air pollution.

Health experts describe our lungs as the first filter to our bodies from the salts in the air.

With rising COVID numbers in North Carolina, state doctors say lung health is more important than ever.

The association tells 9 On Your Side that the state’s high-risk areas are Charlotte and the Triangle. Yet that doesn’t mean the Eastern Region isn’t impacted.

“We need to be aware of it that air pollution is not stationary it doesn’t see county lines or state lines and it can travel across several states,” said June Deen, Senior Director of Advocacy, American Lung Association.

Most counties in Eastern North Carolina don’t collect air quality data. However, ones that do including Pitt, Martin, and Carteret passed with an “A” for the lung association’s 2020 State of the Air report. Lenoir received a “B” grade.

The American Lung Association says everyone is at risk for lung issues. Those who are more vulnerable include children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions.