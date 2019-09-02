Eyewitness talks about deadly officer-involved shooting in Wake County

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday, CBS 17 talked with a person who witnessed a deadly officer-involved shooting in Wake County over the weekend.

The shooting happened on Caddy Road Saturday night.

“I feel terrible,” Chad, an eyewitness who lives on Caddy Road told CBS 17. “We don’t have that stuff happen here. It’s just a quiet place here.”

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call around 8 p.m. Saturday when a man left and went into the woods.

Deputies left and came back before 11 p.m. when they got another call. This time, the man barricaded himself in a car.

Chad, who did not want to reveal his last name, said he knew the man who was visiting the neighborhood. He told CBS 17 he felt threatened by the man and called 911.



Wake County Sheriff’s Officials said deputies tried arresting the man and deployed pepper spray and “flash bang” grenades.

According to Chad, this went on for about 40 minutes.

“They told him quite a few times let’s talk about it, he wouldn’t listen to them,” Chad said. “They told him to get out of the car. They tried talking to him. He just was flipping out, freaking out, hitting his head on the steering wheel and cussing, saying crazy stuff.”

At one point, sheriff’s officials said the man pointed a handgun at a deputy. The deputy then shot and killed the man.

“He kept trying to hide his hands, next thing you know, from what it looked like to me, pulled a weapon, and that was it,” Chad said.

Baker believes deputies did everything they were trained to do.

“Based on what was happening with them at that time, they felt they were in imminent danger,” Baker said. “They gave this person every opportunity to cooperate and to try and keep things safe for him and themselves.”

The man’s name hasn’t been released. The deputy involved, who has not been named, has been placed on administrative duty.

Sheriff’s officials said the State Bureau of Investigation has started investigating, which is standard practice for officer-involved shootings.