FAA: Four people on board plane that crashed en route from Connecticut to Outer Banks

FARMINGTON, Conn., (WTNH)– Emergency crews were on the scene of a plane crash in Farmington on Thursday morning.

The FAA reported that a Cessna Citation 560X business jet taking off from Robertson Airport in Plainville crashed into the Trumpf building in Farmington around 10 a.m.

The plane was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in North Carolina with four people aboard. There was no word on if anyone aboard the plane suffered injuries.

Farmington police said witnesses reported the plane had trouble shortly after takeoff. The plane then hit the ground and slid into the building.

Police officials did say that all Trumpf employees are accounted for and do not believe any employees were injured.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area so emergency crews can evacuate the area.

We are responding to a plane crash into a building at 111 Hyde Rd. Media can stage at the intersection of New Britain Ave and Hyde Rd for now. Any updates will be on our Twitter page. Please avoid the area so emergency crews can evacuate the immediate area. — Farmington CT Police (@FarmingtonCTPD) September 2, 2021

Governor Ned Lamont was heading to the scene.