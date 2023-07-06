RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pride Month has come to a close, and it was marked by attention being paid to laws passed by state legislatures across the country — including the North Carolina General Assembly.

You may have noticed one organization that ranked the states based on their safety for LGBTQ+ people wound up sticking North Carolina near the bottom third.

But is that ranking legitimate? Or are there better ways to evaluate safety for those groups?

THE CLAIM: North Carolina is one of the nation’s most unsafe states for LGBTQ+ people, ranking 34th nationally.

THE FACTS: There are a few things you should know about how those rankings were put together.

The group that put them together, safehome.org, is a website that researches home security products and says it has branched its work into other aspects of safety.

The rankings for this year were based on an online poll of 1,000 people identifying as LGBTQ+.

They were asked for their views on categories of laws identified by the Human Rights Campaign that range from hate crimes and criminal justice to non-discrimination and parenting. They then weighed those categories based on how many people selected them, applied them to the laws passed by legislatures in each state and added them up to obtain a score.

“And what we did to differentiate our ranking from other rankings that are out there was to just go directly to the source and ask members of the community what factors are most and least important to them?” said Corie Wagner, a senior industry analyst for the company.

“What types of laws have the biggest and smallest impact on their life, on their sense of safety?” she continued.

They gave the safest state (California) a score of 100, the least-safe (Mississippi) a score of 0 and scaled the remaining states and the District of Columbia. North Carolina had a safety score of 27.1.

The Human Rights Campaign called 2023 the worst year on record for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the U.S.

Among 12 bills that advanced in North Carolina’s session as identified by the American Civil Liberties Union: One would ban transgender girls from playing on female sports teams from middle school through college, and another would ban medical professionals from providing hormone therapies or surgical gender procedures to anyone under 18. They are likely to be vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

But tying the weights of those categories to how they perform in that specific poll comes with a downside: The one this year includes different people — and their differing priorities — than the one two years ago.

That’s why Wagner explicitly says not to draw any parallels between 2023 and ’21 — when North Carolina checked in at No. 23.

“We really can’t compare year over year,” she said. “I think this is a far improved methodology, and I’m really proud of our research team for coming up with it.”

But Nate Fischer, a spokesman for the LGBTQ+ rights group Equality NC, pointed to safety rankings from a different group: The Movement Advancement Project.

That data-driven LGBTQ+ rights think tank says comparatively speaking, North Carolina stacks up better than almost all other states in the South.

The group gives North Carolina its middle-of-the-road “fair” overall policy rating with 12.75 out of a possible 43.5 points on its equality-by-state map. Every other state south of North Carolina and between it and the Texas-New Mexico border was colored red to signify a negative overall policy.