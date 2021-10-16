Faith leaders rally against Lt. Gov. Robinson following his homophobic comments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The public outcry continues more than a week after video surfaced of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson referring to being transgender and homosexuality as “filth”

Robinson was speaking at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove in June when he made the comments.

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth. And yes I called it filth. And if you don’t like that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you,” Robinson said in the video.

He said the topics of “transgenderism and homosexuality” have no place in public schools.

Robinson said he was referencing those being taught in schools and said he will not back down from his comments.

On Friday, faith leaders and members of the LGBTQ community rallied outside the Capitol with demands for Robinson before marching to Robinson’s office.

They want Robinson to apologize for his comments and start having face-to-face meetings with members of the LGBTQ community or resign.

“Not only has Mr. Robinson placed countless lives at risk by fanning the flames of ignorance, hate and bigotry. He has done it from locations implying that he is speaking for the greater Christian community. Let me tell you…he is not,” said Rev. Vance Haywood of St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church in Raleigh.

The North Carolina Values Coaltion called Robinson a “breath of fresh air” and thinks his comments were taken out of context.

