CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Law Enforcement United – Team Carolina will hold a memorial ceremony for the fallen Deputy Montelle B.

Williams.

The ceremony will start at 9:30am on Monday, May 8. It will be held at the Camden County Courthouse.

Officer Helen Mae Smith of the NC Department of Public Safety will also be honored during the ceremony.

The service is in conjunction with the Law Enforcement United annual bike ride to the country’s capital in honor of fallen law enforcement officers and their families.