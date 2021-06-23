Family birthdays win Perquimans County woman $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH – Jennifer Boyce of Hertford used a set of family birthdays to win herself a $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot.

Boyce purchased her winning ticket for Friday’s drawing from the 7-Eleven on Patrick Way in Elizabeth City.

She claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters and took home $70,752 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Wednesday’s jackpot is $100,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.