Family devastated after mom of 4 killed in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after an early morning shooting left a mother of four young children dead.

The victim’s family is devastated and say this is not how they planned to spend the holidays.

Police say they received an assault call at 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block Capstone Drive and found a woman dead inside a home.

According to family the woman who died is 27-year-old Jessica Cortez Luna. She and her four children were in town visiting other family members for Christmas.

The family was were planning to leave to return to Tampa sometime later Saturday.

The sister of the victim says Luna was a victim of domestic abuse in the past.

“My heart is really broken. We kind of thought that this was going to happen one day but she kept going back to him all the time and we couldn’t do anything. I wish we could’ve done more,” said Maria Cortez Luna, the victim’s sister.

The slain woman has children ages 12, 7, 3 and 7 months, family members said.

Police have not released any suspect information so far. Their investigation is ongoing.