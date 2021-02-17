Family, friends of slain pregnant Wake County woman release balloons in her honor

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – The family of a pregnant Wake County woman whose body was found in a suitcase last week celebrated her life on Wednesday.

Brittany Samone Smith in photos from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

At least 100 of Brittany Smith’s friends and family gathered in Knightdale to release balloons and doves in honor of her and her unborn baby, “Aspen.”

Smith’s family described her as a person who loved to joke.

They want remembered for those traits, not by her circumstances or struggles.

“As you see, we don’t have a casket because unfortunately whoever did this to her made us so that we would never see her again,” said Tyaisha Williams-Troy, Smith family spokeswoman. “The last time we saw her, would be the last time. So we have to remember her face in our minds and in the pictures that we have.”

Two people have been charged with the murder of Smith and her unborn baby.

Her family tells CBS 17 they will fight to bring them justice.