DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham family and the community are coming together to grapple with the loss of a young child.

On Wednesday, a shooting in the 400 block of N. Guthrie Avenue injured a 15-year-old girl and also took the life of 5-year-old Khloe Fennell.

Khloe was born with a heart condition and underwent multiple surgeries and numerous other procedures at a very young age, according to a message from her family on a fundraiser page to help with funeral expenses.

Brittany Dash, Fennell’s mother, told CBS 17 that she wants the community to know how much of a fighter her daughter was.

The 15-year-old girl shot and injured has also been identified by Dash as Destiny Sidberry, her niece. Sidberry is being treated for critical injuries in the hospital and is scheduled for a surgery on Friday, she added.

The man who is charged with Khloe’s murder, among other charges, has been identified as well. He is 42-year-old Brian Deshan Luster, of Durham and he is a known relative of the family. Dash told CBS 17 that he is her cousin.

A post circulating on Facebook after the shooting is calling for a community prayer at Bull Plaza in downtown Durham at 5 p.m.