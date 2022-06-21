CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On June 13 at around 2 a.m. Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers received 911 calls from the 300 block of Featherstone Drive in reference to a shooting into someone’s home.

CMPD said one round struck the front portion of a home. Police found shell casings, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia and the suspect, Jovontay Avery Williams who they say was behaving “erratically, exhibiting stress and delirium.”

Officers took Williams to the hospital in life-threatening conditions. He was subsequently transferred to another hospital where he died.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations (NCSBI) is handling Williams’ death investigation. CMPD Internal Affairs is also investigating the officers’ actions to see if department policies and directives were followed.

Meanwhile, William’s friends and families are grieving and begging for answers. They are also desperate to see Williams and bring him to his final resting place.

The family is still unsure of precisely how he died and they don’t know whether his body is being held for autopsy. They also don’t know what Williams was doing prior to his apprehension and death.

They are hoping CMPD and SBI will call them with answers and allow them to see Jovontay and say a proper goodbye.